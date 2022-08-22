Chris Jones, Mecole Hardman set to return to Chiefs practice

Getty Images

The Chiefs are getting healthier as they get ready for their Thursday preseason finale against the Packers.

According to multiple reporters, defensive lineman Chris Jones and receiver Mecole Hardman are both set to return to practice in some capacity on Monday.

Jones has been dealing with a back issue and Hardman has been sidelined by a groin injury. Last week, head coach Andy Reid said both Jones and Hardman had been making progress and did not rule either player out of Saturday’s preseason contest against the Commanders. But neither Hardman nor Jones ended up playing.

But Kansas City is still dealing with several injuries. The team said receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), cornerback Rashad Fenton (groin), defensive end Carlos Dunlap, running back Derrick Gore (thumb), tight end Blake Bell (hip), and offensive tackle Lucas Niang (knee-PUP) won’t practice on Monday.