Commanders claim Kendall Blanton off waivers ahead of Chiefs

Getty Images

Kendall Blanton has a new home.

Waived by the Rams on Saturday, Blanton has been claimed off waivers by the Commanders and will join the team in the NFC East.

But Blanton was almost headed elsewhere. Per Field Yates of ESPN, the Chiefs also put in a claim on Blanton. But Washington is ahead of Kansas City in the claiming order.

Blanton played his college ball at Mizzou and is from the Kansas City area, which would have set up a homecoming if he’d been awarded to the Chiefs.

Blanton was a significant factor in the Rams’ 2021 postseason run, catching seven passes for 75 yards with a touchdown in four games. He started Super Bowl LVI with Tyler Higbee sidelined by a knee injury suffered in the NFC Championship Game.