Posted by Michael David Smith on August 22, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT
Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Getty Images

Lions head coach Dan Campbell took an unusual approach to today’s practice: No coaching allowed.

Campbell attended today’s practice but only watched, without participating. None of his assistants were even at practice at all.

Instead, the players ran the show in a short practice, without full pads, and did situational work that the players organized on their own without any coaching.

We’ll find out on this week’s Hard Knocks how the Lions’ practice went. The Lions’ assistant coaches will find out, too.

7 responses to “Dan Campbell let Lions’ players run today’s practice, coaches didn’t participate

  1. I like it. This is how it is done in regular workplaces when the boss is out. The employees take ownership and see to it that things like meetings operate normally. It’s smart for Campbell to let the players take ownership and thus feel accountable.

  2. I don’t have a clue what the best way to implement this concept is but I like this on paper.

  3. So much for “biting their kneecaps” or whatever it was the players were going to do.

  4. This is why the Lions are the Lions. Gimmick that will be remembered when Campbell is fired at the end of this year. The head coach isn’t mature enough for Hard Knocks. What chance do the players have?

  5. It’s a smart strategy because it makes the players accountable to each other rather than some guy on the sideline.

  6. Maybe I’m wrong, but I can’t imagine Belichick, Harbaugh or Reid ever doing something like this.

