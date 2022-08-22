David Bakhtiari: I feel really confident, but don’t want to get ahead of myself

Getty Images

Sunday’s big development for the Packers was left tackle David Bakhtiari‘s activation from the physically unable to perform list.

Bakhtiari tore his ACL, played one game last season and has been sidelined after having another knee procedure this offseason, which was a set of circumstances that he said “tested” him over the last two years. Bakhtiari admitted to not knowing if he was done being tested, but that he was “going to have to be pulled away from my ankles with my nails gripping the ground being ripped off” before he retired from football.

“I feel really confident. I felt confident the other times,” Bakhtiari said, via Jason Wilde of Madison.com. “It’s just more what does the future hold? If you know the future, let me know so I know what I’m going to get myself into. I don’t want to get too ahead of myself. So right now, I’m pleased with where I’m at, and I’m excited to see what tomorrow brings. It’s been the journey I’ve had to attack, and I just know that I’m not going to break no matter what. I know what I’m capable of, what I’m going to do, whenever that moment gives me that solace and that peace when I get to go back out there and play. I’m just excited.”

Coming off the PUP list leaves Bakhtiari eligible to play against the Vikings in Week 1 and he indicated that it is one of his “ambitious” goals he’s set for himself. Head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t rule out that possibility, but Bakhtiari is going to be eased back into practice work before anyone starts to seriously consider his availability for that game.