Giants confirm Kayvon Thibodeaux has sprained MCL, crossing fingers for quick recovery

Posted by Charean Williams on August 22, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Giants coach Brian Daboll confirmed a report that the team received good news on Kayvon Thibodeaux‘s injured right knee. The No. 5 overall draft pick has a sprained MCL.

“Fingers crossed. Hopefully, his rehab goes well,” Daboll said.

Daboll would not confirm the reported prognosis of around a three-week recovery. The Giants open with the Titans on Sept. 11, which would seem to give Thibodeaux a chance to return in Week 1.

The Giants, though, will not rush Thibodeaux’s return.

“Yeah, I’d say it’s day to day, really,” Daboll said, via video from SNY TV. “I’m not forecasting when a player can come back or not come back. I know he’ll come in and get treatment. We’ll take it day by day and when he’s ready to go out there, that’s when we’ll put him out there.”

Thibodeaux injured his knee with 11:16 remaining until halftime Sunday night on a cut block by Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss. The cart came out to take him to the training room, but Thibodeaux waved it off and limped off the field and into the blue medical tent before heading into the training room.

He played 17 snaps against the Bengals and made one tackle.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Giants confirm Kayvon Thibodeaux has sprained MCL, crossing fingers for quick recovery

  2. Go glad my team didn’t whiff on a top 5 pick by selecting this guy. Nothing about him indicates he is NFL ready, with injuries already and time missed, this will probably be the theme to his career

  3. Teams that are in denial about level of injury or when they can come back are teams that don’t have good depth and a next man up mentality. It shows both.

    This is only the beginning for this soon to be bust in the top 10.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.