Giants sixth-rounder Darrian Beavers tore his ACL

Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux avoided a season-ending knee injury on Sunday, but another member of the draft class was not so fortunate.

The Giants announced on Monday that linebacker Darrian Beavers tore his ACL in their game against the Bengals. Beavers was a sixth-round pick earlier this year.

Beavers was listed behind Tae Crowder on the team’s depth chart in recent weeks. He had 98 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries for Cincinnati last season.

In addition to the announcement on Beavers’ condition, the Giants also confirmed that Thibodeaux sprained his MCL. He is expected to miss a few weeks before he’ll be able to return to action.