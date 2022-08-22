Jaguars slash six from roster, including Marvin Hall

Getty Images

The Jaguars made their second round of cuts on Tuesday.

The team waived five players and released veteran wide receiver Marvin Hall. Offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel, cornerback Shabari Davis, tight end Grayson Gunter, linebacker Wyatt Ray, and wide receiver Lujuan Winningham are hitting the waiver wire.

Hall signed with the Jaguars in May after trying out during their rookie minicamp. He has 38 catches for 782 yards and five touchdowns in 47 games with the Falcons, Lions, and Browns. He had two catches in the Hall of Fame game, but didn’t make any catches in the second preseason outing and didn’t play at all in Jacksonville’s most recent game.

The moves bring the Jaguars under the 80-man roster limit well ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.