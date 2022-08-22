Jameis Winston participates in 11-on-11 drills during Monday practice

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is making more progress in his return from his foot injury.

After participating in 7-on-7 drills on Sunday, the quarterback progressed to team drills on Monday, according to multiple reporters.

“He was good. It was good,” head coach Dennis Allen said in his press conference. “A little rusty, but good to get him back out there and get him back going again. I think anytime we get a guy back from an injury, it’s good to have him back out on the field.”

Per Mike Triplett of ESPN, during the session, Winston threw his first interception in team drills of the summer when he was picked off by safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Aside from his foot injury, Winston is also recovering from a torn ACL. Via Katherine Terrell of ESPN, Allen told reporters on Monday that he’d be comfortable with Winston’s first snaps coming in the regular season. But there’s still a chance Winston appears in New Orleans’ preseason finale against the Chargers on Friday.