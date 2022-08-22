Kayvon Thibodeaux likely to miss three weeks with sprained MCL

Getty Images

Giants rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux will miss some time after suffering a knee injury in Sunday’s preseason game, but he avoided a major injury.

Thibodeaux was diagnosed with a sprained MCL, but no damage to his meniscus or ACL, according to multiple reports. He’s likely to miss around three weeks.

The injury happened exactly three weeks before the Giants’ Week One opener against the Titans, so Thibodeaux may still have a chance to play in the first game of the regular season.

The injury came on a low block from Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss that some people thought was dirty, but was not against the rules.

The Giants took Thibodeaux with the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.