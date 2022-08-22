Kellen Mond, Sean Mannion don’t know what arrival of Nick Mullens means for them

Getty Images

On Monday, the Vikings acquired the quarterback who broke all of former Vikings quarterback Brett Favre’s records at the University of Southern Mississippi. What does it mean? Current Vikings backups Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion are in the dark.

“I really don’t know,” Mond told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “Obviously, this is a business and anything can happen in the NFL. So I wouldn’t assume and we really have no idea.”

Mond played well in the preseason opener at the Raiders. He struggled on Saturday against the 49ers.

“I know I have to still go into the game against Denver and play the way I need to,” Mond said.

Mannion, like Mond, hasn’t been told what Mullens’ arrival means. Chances are that one of them is getting a Water-Pik, and the other one is getting fired.

“I’m just here to do my job,” Mannion told Tomasson. “Just go out there and do the best I can every rep. I feel like I’ve had a really strong camp. . . . Obviously, there’s things to work on any time you step on the field but I feel good about what I’ve been able to do since April. . . . I don’t know Nick. It will be good to meet him when he gets here.”

If Mannion is still there, that is. There’s a decent chance, with a maximum of 80 players on the roster as of Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, Mond or Mannion will be gone. With Mond under a wage-scale contract through 2024, Mannion is likely getting the short straw, at some point before the rosters cut to 53.