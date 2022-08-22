Kevin Stefanski: Josh Dobbs gave the guys opportunities to make plays

Getty Images

With Jacoby Brissett currently slated to take over as Cleveland’s starting quarterback while Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension, the Browns have Josh Dobbs and Josh Rosen ostensibly competing to be Brissett’s backup.

Dobbs’ performance in Sunday’s preseason game against the Eagles may have put him firmly ahead.

Starting the contest and playing 55 percent of the offensive snaps, Dobbs finished the game 14-of-20 for 141 yards, adding four carries for 47 yards with a 3-yard touchdown. He notably had a 36-yard run, evading would-be tacklers in the backfield and tiptoeing down the sideline for the big gain.

After the contest, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Dobbs “moved around really well.”

“That scramble down the left sideline was obviously outstanding,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Got us in the right plays like he does. A very intelligent young man. He gave the guys opportunities to make some plays.

“He sees it really clearly. … He’s so intelligent, but I think he processes really well. For him to get through his progressions and deliver the ball on time and accurately is what we ask him to do.”

Through two preseason games, Dobbs has completed 73 percent of his passes for 249 yards with one touchdown. He has five carries for 56 yards.

Rosen has completed 48 percent of his 27 passes for 144 yards.

With Watson out for so long, the Browns could still make another move at quarterback. But at least on Sunday, Dobbs looked like a capable backup.