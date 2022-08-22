Matt Rhule touts growth of Baker Mayfield in short amount of time

Getty Images

He arrived in July, and he did enough in August to win the job in Carolina.

On Monday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule explained the thinking behind making Baker Mayfield the starting quarterback.

“When we started this process, we were looking at three things,” Rhule said, via Darin Gantt of Panthers.com. “Number one, mastery of the offense, number two, situational football excellence, and number three, moving the ball and getting guys involved. That’s been our focus all along. . . . Baker has made a lot of improvement, a lot of growth in all three areas in a short amount of time.”

Sam Darnold had a leg up in the competition, given that he learned the offense during the offseason program. And with first-team reps divided, Mayfield didn’t have a full and complete opportunity to prepare.

He now does, as QB1 on a team where the backup is actually paid more. There’s a decent chance at, eventually, the Panthers will need Darnold.

“All along, we’ve felt like we need to have a really strong quarterback room, and have every quarterback ready to play,” Rhule said. “The reality of this league is most teams will play multiple quarterbacks. Sam has worked incredibly hard, played really well for us during training camp, and will be ready to go if and when it’s needed.”

The third man on the depth chart, for now, is P.J. Walker. He becomes far more likely to keep the job now that rookie Matt Corral is likely out for the year with a foot injury.