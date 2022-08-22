Mike Evans practices for first time since Aug. 5; Chris Godwin works in team drills

Getty Images

Tom Brady wasn’t the only significant player to return to Buccaneers’ practice Monday. Star receiver Mike Evans was back, too, Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports.

Evans had not practiced since Aug. 5 when he left early with a hamstring injury.

Another of the team’s starting receivers, Chris Godwin, took part in team drills for the first time this summer. He wore a black non-contact jersey Monday as he works his way back from knee surgery in January.

Six days ago, Godwin joined 7-on-7 drills for the first time.

Breshad Perriman also practiced.

Two other veteran receivers — Russell Gage and Cyril Grayson — remain out of practice. Gage has a lingering hamstring injury.