Nathaniel Hackett apologizes for Broncos’ play in Buffalo

The Broncos didn’t play most of their starters in Buffalo, and it was ugly. The Bills, who played starting quarterback Josh Allen for a series, totaled 510 yards and scored touchdowns on their first six possessions on their way to a 42-15 victory over the Broncos.

It was not what new Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett wanted to see, even if it was mostly his backups.

“The first thing I would tell the fans is I’m sorry for that game two days ago because that is not what we’re looking for,’’ Hackett said, via Mike Klis of 9News. “But I mean I think the fans will understand more when we get all the way to Week 17. That goes for all those guys, Courtland (Sutton), Jerry (Jeudy), all those guys. We want to see them in real games.”

Still, it was embarrassing for the Broncos, especially on the goal line when Bills running backs had four walk-in touchdowns.

“In the end that’s not what we want to be about when it comes to physicality,’’ Hackett said. “Across the board. I think everybody can be more physical, but it looked like they were thinking too much.’’