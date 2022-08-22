Panthers waive Austen Pleasants, Khalan Tolson

August 22, 2022
The Panthers have trimmed their roster by two in advance of Tuesday’s deadline.

Carolina has cut offensive tackle Austen Pleasants and linebacker Khalan Tolson, the team announced on Monday.

Pleasants appeared in one game for the Panthers last year while on the team’s practice squad. He previously spent time with the Jaguars.

Tolson signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in the spring.

All teams must reduce their rosters to 80 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. The Panthers must make three more moves.

