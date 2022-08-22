Raiders plan to release Kenyan Drake

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 22, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v Las Vegas Raiders
If a team out there has any interest in trading for running back Kenyan Drake, now is the time to pick up the phone.

According to multiple reports, the Raiders intend to release Drake.

That wording is key because the transaction doesn’t have to go through until Tuesday. So if the Raiders find a trade partner before 4 p.m. ET, then that team won’t have to contend with others for Drake’s services on the open market.

Drake suffered a broken ankle last December but has been an active participant during Las Vegas’ training camp. He’s taken carries in each of the Raiders’ three preseason games so far, totaling 30 yards on 12 attempts. He’s also caught five passes for 27 yards.

The Raiders gave Drake a two-year deal worth up to $14.5 million with $11 million guaranteed in the 2021 offseason. As noted by Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Drake received $5.5 million in the spring and is owed $2.5 million more guaranteed in the coming season.

But with Drake getting that contract from Las Vegas’ previous regime led by head coach Jon Gruden and G.M. Mike Mayock, the new brass decided it was time to move on.

Drake finished with 545 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns last season. In 2020 with Arizona, he had 955 yards rushing and 10 rushing touchdowns.

12 responses to “Raiders plan to release Kenyan Drake

  1. They do have a bunch of running backs on that roster. Still a little surprised that they aren’t keeping him just based on the cap hit.

  3. And it’s a good plan.

    Raiders RB room is stacked with youth that’s affordable, and fast!!

  5. Someone will get a good RB. I think he’s still pretty good. But Gruden fell in love with this guy (instead of signing offensive line help) so now Davis will be paying for nothing again.

  8. Another horrid Gruden contract. He should go to Carolina. He’ll be great for when McCaffery eventually gets hurt.

  10. New GMs tend to clean up shop a little. I’m expecting a lot more moves like this. They’re installing all new schemes on offense and defense, so now is the time to make those changes. It wouldn’t shock me if they move on from Carr. I might raise my eyebrows, but I wouldn’t be in shock.

  11. Another terrible deal by Chucky and Mayock. I never liked either hire now starting over again for the 20th time.

  12. That contract is what results from the wrong man having the whip stick when it comes to contracts and roster decisions. Few coaches have the ability and time to devote to personnel evaluations and scouting. Mayok was a placeholder, not an actual GM. He was someone who was there to take the fall for Gruden’s mistakes. Now the current regime has to clean them up. Here’s one.

