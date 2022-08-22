Ravens extend preseason winning streak to 22 consecutive games

Getty Images

The most impressive meaningless streak in sports is still alive.

The Ravens beat the Cardinals on Sunday night, running Baltimore’s preseason winning streak to 22 games. Baltimore hasn’t lost a preseason game since 2015 and continues to extend its all-time NFL record.

That record previously previously belonged to Vince Lombardi’s Packers, who won 19 consecutive preseason games from 1959 to 1962. The Packers’ streak was broken in a loss to a college all-star team (yes, NFL teams used to play against college all-star teams in the preseason), and the Packers then went on to win four more consecutive preseason games against NFL teams, so those Packers still have the record for most preseason wins against NFL teams at 23.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after the game that the streak is far from the Ravens’ highest priority, but that he is proud of the players who go out there to win, no matter what they’re competing in.

“It’s not the thing we’re thinking about the most by any stretch,” Harbaugh said. “What this so-called streak shows you is over the years a lot of guys have come through to win a lot of games, like tonight.”

If the Ravens beat the Commanders in the preseason finale on Saturday, Baltimore will extend its streak to 23. And then we can talk about this most meaningless of records again next year.