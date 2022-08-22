Report: Deshaun Watson already has started mandatory counseling

Getty Images

In addition to his 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to mandatory evaluation and counseling before he returns to football.

That process already has started, fewer than four days after the settlement of the disciplinary process was announced.

Peter King reports in his Football Morning in America column that Watson has commenced the counseling aspect of his agreement.

Evaluation and counseling become meaningless if Watson plans to continuously stand on his innocence. The challenge for the specialist who’ll be working with Watson has to get him to recognize why he isn’t innocent, and to understand why his habit/fetish of arranging massages on social media in an effort to engineer sexual encounters was not normal behavior.

That may not be easy to accomplish. To get through to Watson, the person who provides the counseling will have to pierce through the incessant denials of those around Watson. Whether it’s attorney Rusty Hardin claiming that all of the accusers who sued Watson are lying or agent David Mulugheta disagreeing with the factual findings of Judge Sue L. Robinson or agent Andre Odom, who works at the same firm, making a clumsy comparison to the complaints about Watson’s punishment to the lack of an uproar about Jeffrey Epstein, no one has spoken hard truths directly to Watson.

Someone needs to. And if that doesn’t get him to realize that he isn’t innocent and that he should be remorseful and that he needs to realize why his mindset must dramatically change and change quickly, there’s a chance he won’t be cleared to return for Week 13 at Houston.