Roquan Smith’s decision to bet on himself carries a real risk

When someone bets on himself and wins, the outcome is widely celebrated. When someone bets on himself and loses, the result rarely gets mentioned.

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has decided to bet on himself, refusing a long-term deal with the Bears and entering the last year of his rookie contract.

So what’s the risk? To know that, we’d need to know the specific details of the final offer the Bears made to Smith. And we’d also need to understand that Smith won’t automatically be a free agent in 2023. The Bears may choose to apply the franchise tag to Smith. They can do it twice before the cost becomes ridiculously excessive.

He gets $9.735 million this year. He risks, especially given the position he plays, an injury that short-circuits his shot at the open market and/or the chance to get roughly $20 million under the tag in 2023.

Without knowing what he has walked away from (and we’ve been unable to figure that out, so far), it’s impossible to know whether he’s making the right decision. Without an agent to fully explain to him the risks of not accepting the best offer the Bears have made, Smith may not realize that it would be in his best interests to take the deal.

That’s part of what a good agent does. There’s a point at which the negotiation ends. The agent looks at the offer, evaluates the risks, and makes a fairly simple assessment: Would I recommend that my son take this deal?

There’s another complication, when it comes to Smith’s situation. Because he doesn’t have an agent, it’s possible that the Bears never actually put their last, best offer on the table. Last week, the efforts of non-certified agent Saint Omni blew up, with the league advising all teams that Omni had been contacting other franchises to attempt to instigate a trade, without permission from the Bears.

Regardless, Smith has made the bet. He risks having his future earning power implode, as he opts to roll the dice on something more than what the Bears would have paid. To win the bet, however, he may have to get through not only 2022 but also 2023 — and maybe 2024.

Is it fair? No. But it’s the path that the labor deal creates for first-round picks. It can take up to seven years to get to the open market.

Maybe the Bears will adopt the Mike Tomlin mantra. We want volunteers, not hostages. Or maybe they’ll squat on their rights, opting to tag Smith once and maybe twice, even if he wants out.

Regardless, Smith quite possibly would have been better off to take the best offer the Bears made, especially since he plays one of the more dangerous positions in football. Hopefully, he realizes the full extent of the risks of the bet he’s placing on himself.