Sam Darnold: Competition was fair, it didn’t go my way

Getty Images

Sam Darnold was the No. 2 quarterback taken in the 2018 draft behind Baker Mayfield and he finds himself behind Mayfield again this year.

The Panthers officially named Mayfield their starting quarterback for the season opener against the Browns on Monday. The Panthers traded for Mayfield ahead of training camp, which many took as a strong sign that he would wind up with the job since the Panthers already knew what they had in Darnold.

At a Monday press conference, Darnold said he didn’t think the competition was slanted in Mayfield’s favor. He added that the outcome “sucks” for him, but that he’s committed to doing anything he can to help Mayfield succeed.

“We were fighting for the starting job. Every day was our game day out there during camp, especially as we got into these last couple weeks. . . . Obviously it didn’t go my way. Coach named Baker the starter. My mindset is it is what it is. For me, right now, I’m gonna do everything I can to support Baker and get him ready to play a game.”



Darnold is guaranteed over $18 million in salary this year as a result of the Panthers exercising his fifth-year option, but he’ll be cashing those checks from the bench as long as Mayfield is healthy and playing well.