Steelers sign Adrian Ealy, waive Jordan Tucker

The Steelers shuffled the deck at offensive tackle on Monday.

The team announced the signing of Adrian Ealy. Jordan Tucker was waived in a corresponding move.

Ealy was cut by the Rams last week. He was undrafted last year and spent time on practice squads in Baltimore, Denver, and Green Bay in addition to the time he spent with Los Angeles’ NFC representative.

Tucker signed with the Steelers after going undrafted in April. He played five special teams snaps over the team’s first two preseason games.

Monday’s moves don’t move the Steelers any closer to the 80-man limit they must reach by Tuesday afternoon, so the team has several other roster moves coming in the near future.