Tom Brady returns to practice, and to social media

Getty Images

After 11 days of radio silence, Tom Brady returned both to football practice — and to social media.

In a pair of Twitter messages after nearly three weeks of silence, Brady posted a collage of teammates from practice with the message “missed you guys.”

He also retweeted a video of a guy riding a motorcycle wearing only a helmet and underwear, with this message: “Wasn’t on the masked singer last week. Was wearing a mask though.”

It’s weird, in our view, that Brady would immediately morph back into his habit of posting cheeky social-media content, largely as part of an effort to get people to buy Brady-brand clothing. (Unrelated, buy Playmakers.) He opted for silence throughout his 11-day absence, which continues to be a mystery. Now he’s back, and he acts like it was all no big deal?

Yes, he was gone for personal reasons. But he basks in the glow of a very public life, constantly leveraging it to sell stuff. The whole situation cries out for answers that we’ll never, ever get as to why he up and left training camp for nearly two weeks.