Tony Buzbee to represent victim of alleged assault involving Alvin Kamara

Getty Images

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is bracing for an eventual six-game suspension and, more immediately, a lawsuit. The lawsuit officially is on the way.

Tony Buzbee, who represented 23 women who settled with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and who continues to represent the one woman who yet to resolve her case, has announced that he’ll be representing the man who was allegedly beaten by Kamara and others on Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas.

“Darnell Greene, the victim viciously assaulted while attempting to enter an elevator at The Cromwell Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in February 2022, by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chris Lammons, and others, has retained attorney Tony Buzbee and The Buzbee Law Firm, of Houston, Texas, to assist in the investigation and to pursue legal claims,” Buzbee’s firm said in a statement.

“Currently, the authorities in Las Vegas are considering charges against Kamara and the others who took part in the brutal beating. The Buzbee Law Firm is actively collecting information regarding the assault, and has asked that all witnesses who have information to come forward. It has been reported that the assault was caught on security camera.”

Kamara already faces felony battery charges.

“The attack on Mr. Greene was unprovoked and extremely violent,” Buzbee said. “We call on the appropriate authorities to exact swift punishment against all parties involved in the attack. We also encourage the NFL to take immediate action. As appropriate, we will make Mr. Greene available to the authorities and the NFL, to the extent they wish to speak with him.”

Buzbee’s firm said a lawsuit is being prepared. Greene allegedly suffered spina injuries and a “severe traumatic brain injury.” He is, per the release, “still recuperating and is undergoing active medical treatment in Houston, Texas.”

The NFL told PFT last week that it continues to monitor the situation, but that there is no change in Kamara’s status.