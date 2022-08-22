Vikings release Albert Wilson, waive Jullian Taylor

Getty Images

The Vikings are adding quarterback Nick Mullens in a trade with the Raiders and they’re also parting ways with a couple of players on Monday.

The team announced that they’ve released wide receiver Albert Wilson and waived defensive tackle Jullian Taylor. Taylor was cut with an injury designation, so would revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed.

Wilson caught a pair of touchdowns from Kellen Mond in the first preseason game, but didn’t have any catches in their second game of the summer. He has 218 catches for 2,499 yards and 12 touchdowns over seven seasons with the Chiefs and Dolphins.

Taylor was a 2018 seventh-round pick of the 49ers. He played in 12 games over his first two seasons, but has not made a regular season appearance the last two years.