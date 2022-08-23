49ers trim roster to 80 players

Getty Images

After 49ers General Manager John Lynch said on Tuesday that cornerback Jason Verrett and defensive lineman Kalia Davis would start the season on the physically unable to perform list and non-football injury list, respectively, San Francisco has announced its remaining moves to reduce its roster to 80 players.

The club has released tight end Tanner Hudson, waived linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel, and waived offensive lineman Sam Schlueter with an injury designation.

Hudson spent most of last season on the 49ers’ practice squad, appearing in a pair of games.

Gemmel and Schlueter joined the 49ers as undrafted free agents in the spring.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster as the 49ers continue to search for a trade partner. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said “any scenario is possible” when asked about Garoppolo on Tuesday.