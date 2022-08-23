Amazon, DirectTV reach deal to show Thursday Night Football in bars, restaurants

Getty Images

Thursday Night Football‘s move to Amazon for the 2022 season represents a major move into streaming for the NFL and it represented a problem for many bars and restaurants who are used to showing the games via more traditional means.

That led to talks between Amazon and DirectTV about an agreement that would allow DirectTV, which has more than 300,000 commercial clients, to distribute games to outlets. Word early this month was that they were close to an agreement and Tuesday brings word that they have reached one.

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reports the deal will be in place for this Thursday’s preseason game between the 49ers and Texans.

“We are one-stop shopping for sports looking to get into commercial establishments given our distribution, and Amazon recognized that,” DirecTV Chief Content Officer Rob Thun said. “It frees Amazon up to focus on production and delivering it to their Prime customers. We can deliver Thursday Night Football to our commercial customers. It’s a good fit.”

With the rights to Sunday Ticket heading to a streamer for the 2023 season, DirectTV will likely be looking to make a deal with the winning bidder in order to continue delivering the product to their commercial clients.