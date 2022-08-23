Arthur Smith: We’re going to be hard on Desmond Ridder because he can take the coaching

Getty Images

The Falcons had quarterback Marcus Mariota start Monday’s preseason matchup with the Jets, but rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder wasn’t far behind him.

Ridder, a third-round pick in this year’s draft, came in for the first drive of the second quarter and played through the first drive of the third quarter. He finished his night 10-of-13 for 143 yards.

But penalties derailed two of Ridder’s drives. On the first, Atlanta reached the 1-yard line before a holding penalty knocked the offense back 10 yards. And then after making it fourth-and-goal from the 1, the snap count appeared off between Ridder, the offensive line, and the center, leading to a false start.

Head coach Arthur Smith was shown on the ESPN telecast providing some hard coaching to Ridder as he reached the sideline with the Falcons settling for a field goal.

“I’ll keep [what I said] behind closed doors, but there’s an expectation,” Smith said postgame, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Don’t shoot yourself in the foot down there. It’s pretty good way to put it.”

Then there were another four accepted penalties on Ridder’s two-minute drive later in the quarter.

“[Penalties] are critical,” Smith said. “A lot of lessons learned and I got high expectations for Desmond. So, we’re gonna be hard on Desmond because he’s a good player and he can take that kind of coaching. He understands we’re not waiting on him as a rookie. Like, we’re trying to speed him up. So, he made some good throws. There’s some things he’s got to clean up, especially in the operation.”

Ridder noted he has “a couple of things to clean up myself, play calls, getting the operations run.” He added that he feels like he’ll learn from the experience, particularly rallying from each setback.

“That’s just how it is in the game of football,” Ridder said. “You’re going to have setbacks. You’re going to have negative plays that happen. But the most important play is the next play. Being able to go on to the next play….a few mishaps in there. Getting those cleaned up should be good.”