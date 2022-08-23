Bears plan to play Justin Fields, Roquan Smith, other starters in preseason finale

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 23, 2022, 1:17 PM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears
Getty Images

While some NFL head coaches keep their key starters on the sideline in the preseason, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is giving his starters plenty of work.

Eberflus said today that he plans to play starting quarterback Justin Fields for the entire first half of Saturday’s preseason finale against the Browns. Although Fields will likely have most of the first-string offense around him, Eberflus did say he might give certain veteran starters more rest in the third and final week of the preseason.

However, linebacker Roquan Smith will not be among the veteran starters resting on Saturday. Eberflus said he’s planning to have Smith on the field.

Smith sat out most of training camp while he was requesting a new contract or a trade, but he recently confirmed that he will play for the Bears this season on the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. Eberflus wants to give Smith some game action before the games count for real.

The Bears open the regular season at home against the 49ers on Sunday, September 11.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Bears plan to play Justin Fields, Roquan Smith, other starters in preseason finale

  1. Love it! It’s a very young team and they need the reps. This roster may not be supremely talented but I like what the coaching staff is doing by being organized and minimizing stupid penalties. And next year we have $100m to spend!

  4. Maybe their starters will not be gassed in the 2nd half. First real game, the hussle tends to fade in the second half. Not enough live reps.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.