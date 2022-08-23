Bears release Julien Davenport, reduce roster to 80

Getty Images

One of the Bears moves to reduce their roster to 80 players had already been revealed. But now we know the other four.

The Bears have released offensive lineman Julien Davenport and waived fullback Jake Bargas, defensive tackle LaCale London, and cornerback BoPete Keyes. The club also waived receiver Dazz Newsome, which was previously reported.

Davenport joined Chicago in April after spending last season with the Colts. He appeared in nine games with four starts for the franchise. He previously spent time with Houston and Miami and has 32 career starts with 60 appearances.

London had been with Chicago since 2020, mainly on the practice squad. Keyes was signed to the practice squad in December. And Bargas had just joined the Bears last week.

Newsome was a sixth-round pick in last year’s draft and caught a pair of passes for 23 yards in 2021.

All teams must be down to 80 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.