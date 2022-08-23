Bill Belichick: I talk to Julian Edelman regularly, don’t know about him un-retiring

Getty Images

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman recently hinted that he could un-retire. Bill Belichick is neither expecting it nor ruling it out.

Asked about comments Edelman made to Rich Eisen about potentially coming back if given the right offer, Belichick confirmed that he often talks to Edelman but didn’t say whether the Patriots might give him that offer.

“I’ve talked to Julian, I talk to him fairly regularly,” Belichick said on WEEI. “So, yeah, I don’t know about him talking to Rich Eisen and all that. You’d have to ask Julian about that, but I don’t know.”

Edelman played in just six games in 2020 and didn’t play at all in 2021, and it seems unlikely that he has much left to offer an NFL team at age 36. But if the Patriots suffer some injuries at wide receiver in the middle of the season, Belichick doesn’t sound like he’s completely unwilling to consider the possibility of an Edelman return.