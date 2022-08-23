Cardinals announce five cuts

Getty Images

Add the Cardinals to the list of teams who have made the necessary steps to cut down their roster ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

Most teams have to get down to 80 players, but the Cardinals have 81 because of an exemption that allows them to keep International Pathway Program tight end Bernhard Seikovits without having him count against the active roster.

The players who were waived on Tuesday are running back T.J. Pledger, punter Nolan Cooney, cornerback Cortez Davis, tight end Josh Hokit, and cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. Baker was waived with an injury designation, so he will revert to injured reserve if unclaimed.

The Cardinals will have another round of cuts to make by next Tuesday, which is when all 32 teams will have to set their initial 53-man rosters for the coming season.