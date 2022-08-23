Chiefs place Derrick Gore on IR, Lucas Niang on reserve/PUP

Getty Images

The Chiefs reached the 80-player limit with a pair of moves Tuesday.

They placed running back Derrick Gore (thumb) on injured reserve and offensive tackle Lucas Niang (knee) on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Gore will miss the entire season after breaking his thumb.

He played 11 games last season, gaining 361 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 59 touches.

Niang will miss at the least the first four regular-season games as he works his way back from a torn patellar tendon in Week 17 last season.

Niang, a third-round selection in 2020, appeared in 12 games with nine starts last season.