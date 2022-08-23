Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez suffered apparent torn Achilles at practice

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 23, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT
Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills
The Colts appear to have lost their punter for the season.

Sanchez suffered what the Colts believe is a torn Achilles tendon during practice today, according to multiple reports.

According to Stephen Holder of ESPN, Sanchez suffered the injury while running gassers at the end of practice.

If further testing confirms the Achilles is torn, Sanchez would be out for the season.

Sanchez has been the Colts’ punter for the last five seasons, and he has always handled kickoffs as well. Indianapolis doesn’t have another punter on the roster, so they’ll need to find one quickly and hope he’s up to the task this season.

2 responses to “Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez suffered apparent torn Achilles at practice

  1. Bills just released Matt Haack to make room for the Punt God. So there’s at least one candidate on the market.

  2. WHY, why, why would anybody make a PUNTER run suicides at the end of practice? And Sanchez is/was a very good punter. Baffling.

