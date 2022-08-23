Cowboys “feel real good” about where Michael Gallup is in his rehab

Getty Images

Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup said at the start of training camp that returning for the season opener was “not a reasonable possibility.” The Cowboys, though, still have him on active/physically unable to perform, leaving the question of whether he might return before the minimum four games he would miss on reserve/PUP.

“You know how this fourth quarter goes in the rehab,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “All I can tell you is when we have the meeting every morning, (associate athletic trainer) Britt Brown is obviously running the rehab, and he feels real good about Michael’s progress as far as his timeline and so forth. He hasn’t had any setbacks, and I hope we will continue to be blessed with that process. He’s doing really well.”

Gallup tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in a Jan. 2 game against the Cardinals. He did not have surgery until Feb. 10 after the swelling went down.

The Cowboys re-signed him to a long-term deal knowing he would miss the start of the season.

Gallup caught 35 passes for 445 yards and two touchdowns in nine games last season.