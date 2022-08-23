Cowboys waive Lirim Hajrullahu

Getty Images

The Cowboys are down to one kicker.

Lirim Hajrullahu will be one of the team’s cuts to reach the 80-player roster limit by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to get down to that number. The move leaves Brett Maher as the only kicker on the roster in Dallas.

Hajrullahu kicked in one game for the Cowboys last season and returned to the team in July after he spent time with the Commanders and Panthers. He made all five extra points he tried in his appearance with the Cowboys and went 4-of-5 on field goals and 3-of-3 on extra points in two games with the Panthers.

The Cowboys will need to make other moves to get down to the new limit and then they’ll start thinking about the cuts they’ll make to set a 53-man roster next week.