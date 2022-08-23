Dan Campbell: The dumber Lions’ opponents think I am, the better off we are

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 23, 2022, 12:01 PM EDT
Lions head coach Dan Campbell knows people think he’s a meathead. And he’s just fine with that.

Campbell, the second-year coach who boasted at his introductory press conference that he’d build the kind of team that bites off opponents’ kneecaps, told Dan Pompei of TheAthletic.com that he likes it if opposing teams are underestimating his intelligence.

“It doesn’t bother me,” Campbell said. “If you’re an opponent, the dumber you think I am, the better off we are.”

Campbell did indicate, however, that he has mellowed a bit in his second training camp as the Lions’ head coach.

“I’m still being me, excited as ever,” he said. “But I don’t always feel like I’m going to rip my shirt off and run around. Once you’re in it a year, you have a feel for what it is. You can keep your emotions in check.”

Campbell went 3-13-1 in his first season coaching the Lions, and he’d be the first to admit that’s not good enough. Whether he’s a meathead or an intellectual, or a little bit of both, he’ll ultimately be judged on whether he can improve on that record in Year Two.

7 responses to “Dan Campbell: The dumber Lions’ opponents think I am, the better off we are

  1. I have to admit after watching the first two episodes of Hard Knocks that there’s more to Dan Campbell than I thought. He says a lot of sensible things to his players while also maintaining what seems to be a solid connection with the team and the coaches. If Goff can continue to improve, there actually may come a day when the Lions are no longer cellar dwellers.

  2. There are annoying meatheads and wholesome, awesome meatheads. Dan seems like a wholesome one.

  6. The Lions, Bears, Browns, Jaguars, Dolphins, Jets and others. The word in the NFL is, Mediocrity…

  7. Dan’s clearly a leader. His team is bought in. Yeah, his metaphors sometimes run wild, but that’s just part of what makes people like him. He and Brad have built a foundation with improved young talent and a better mentality. They’ll get 6-8 wins in 22, upgrade the defensive secondary next year and be in playoff contention in 23 – just like they said they would when they were hired.

