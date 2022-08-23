Dawson Knox back at practice after death of brother, college football player Luke Knox

Getty Images

Bills tight end Dawson Knox is back at practice today, five days after taking leave following the death of his younger brother.

Luke Knox, a tight end who recently transferred from Ole Miss to Florida International University, died last week at the age of 22.

The Bills had a moment of silence to remember Luke, and Dawson Knox wrote on Twitter that he appreciated those who had reached out following Luke’s death.

“Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support for my family. Our hearts are broken but we know Luke is in a much better place now with his savior Jesus,” Knox wrote on Twitter.

A teammate found Luke Knox unresponsive in his dorm room on August 17. No cause of death has been reported. Police say there were no signs of foul play.