Derek Carr has become immune to the Tom Brady chatter

Las Vegas Raiders Hold Joint Practices With New England Patriots
Plenty of stories have emerged over the past couple of years regarding the possibility of the Raiders ditching quarterback Derek Carr for Tom Brady. Most recently, UFC president Dana White boasted about having a deal for Brady basically in place, until former coach Jon Gruden put the kibosh on it.

Carr was inevitably asked about the situation when talking to reporters on Tuesday. Specifically, is he immune to the chatter about Brady?

“By now, I would hope so,” Carr said, laughing. “I mean, it is what it is.”

What it is continues to be the lack of an unequivocal embrace of Carr. Even when he got a new contract earlier this year, the structure of the deal allows the Raiders to move on after the season, if they so choose.

“It really doesn’t matter,” Carr said regarding White’s tale of nearly landing #Tommy. “At the end of the day, anything I say will just be blasted out there so I’m just going to completely remove myself and just keep trying to play football. It’s been nice just answering football questions. And hopefully, no more drama in the city. That’s what  hope”

If he’s numb to it, drama shouldn’t matter. But he needs to realize that, even though he’s on the fringe of the top 10 in the league, every franchise that doesn’t have a short-list franchise quarterback would like to get one. That’s why the Raiders considered Brady. It’s why they’ll keep having a wandering eye, until they either find a franchise quarterback or he blossoms into not a fringe top-10 player but a borderline top-five talent.

15 responses to “Derek Carr has become immune to the Tom Brady chatter

  1. Only 4 QBs have thrown for 4,000 yards or more in each of the past 3 seasons.

    Tom Brady
    Aaron Rodgers
    Patrick Mahomes
    Derek Carr

  2. Well………… does he have a choice!

    Derek Carr is a 3rd string QB playing as a QB1. Brady is the GOAT.

  3. Because Derek Carr and Tom Brady don’t belong in the same sentence!

    Raiders 5-12 season coming up!

  4. Derek Carr is immune from playing from being a top 20 QB in the NFL. Not immune, excluded..

  5. The Raiders are so scandalous and corrupt, good on this kid to block out the noise. Still won’t make him a top ten QB though, average is an over statement!

  6. therealraider says:
    August 23, 2022 at 7:14 pm
    ———————-

    If “yards thrown” was an actual indicator of winning qb play.

    lmao

    Cue the “Kirk Cousins is elite” crowd in an offensive league where all rules favor offense$.

    Some Millennials will never quite understand the sport.

  7. Why would he care at this point? It didn’t happen and Carr ended up getting a huge extension.

  8. therealraider says:
    August 23, 2022 at 7:14 pm

    That’s great dude, lets a playoff win!

    Also those other three are HOF locks. No one will remember Derek Carr.

  10. It’s weird how this high school students have so much disgust for the Raiders and no imagination to come up with new material LMAO. JUST WIN BABY !!!!!

  11. well one thing is for certain. If Tom Brady was on the Raiders, Davante Adams wouldnt be.

    Bottom line…..Go Raiders!!!

  12. therealraider says:
    August 23, 2022 at 7:14 pm
    I knew before looking that Lamar wasn’t on the list

  14. Respsonding to:

    If “yards thrown” was an actual indicator of winning qb play.

    lmao

    Cue the “Kirk Cousins is elite” crowd in an offensive league where all rules favor offense$.

    Some Millennials will never quite understand the sport.
    And other will never get the sport either making uneducated comments like above. Did Carr ever have an even mediocre defense until last year? No! That pretty much sums it up. You don’t put up 28 pts a game a lose that many games when you have a decent defense. Carr’s a stud! I’d take him any day!!

  15. Now we have to add Mark Davis to the list of folks that leaked the Gruden emails. He was pissed that Gruden had rejected TB12 who went on to lead the Bucs rather than Raiders to a SB win so wanted revenge. Hmmmm.

