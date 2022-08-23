Dolphins place Mackensie Alexander on IR, waive Shelderick Redwine

Getty Images

The Dolphins have made moves to get their roster down to 80 players, including placing a significant recent addition on injured reserve.

Miami has waived safety Sheldrick Redwine, punter Sterling Hofrichter, and linebacker Deandre Johnson. The club also placed cornerback Mackensie Alexander and fullback John Lovett on IR.

Alexander had just signed with the Dolphins last week. Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media, the cornerback suffered a groin injury.

Because Alexander was placed on IR before the start of the regular season, he’s ineligible to return to the active roster. But Alexander and the team could reach an injury settlement that would allow him to become a free agent and sign with a team when healthy.

Redwine has appeared in 33 games with eight starts since the Browns selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. He appeared in four games for Miami last year, his snaps mainly coming on special teams.

With Miami waiving Hofrichter, veteran Thomas Morstead is the remaining punter on the team’s roster.

Johnson joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in the spring. Lovett, who’s appeared in eight career games, signed with Miami in February.