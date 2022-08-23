Doug Pederson: We put in a waiver claim for James McCourt

Getty Images

The Jaguars had no kickers left on their roster when they announced they’d waived Ryan Santoso earlier on Tuesday.

But that won’t be the case for long.

Head coach Doug Pederson announced in his Tuesday press conference that the team had claimed kicker James McCourt off waivers. The Chargers waived McCourt on Monday.

While McCourt was born in Ireland, he played high school football in Florida. He then played his college ball at Illinois where he made eight field goals of at least 50 yards.

“It’s impressive. That part of it you like,” Pederson said of McCourt’s leg strength. “And, obviously, the consistency is what you look for in kickers. And it’ll be a good opportunity for him and then for us to keep going through the process. We’ve still got a little bit of time here before kicks mean something. But it’ll be a good opportunity for him.”

The Jaguars are traveling this week to have joint practices with the Falcons and Pederson said his team is working on getting McCourt to Atlanta.

McCourt did not attempt a field goal in preseason action with the Chargers but did connect on both of his attempted extra points.