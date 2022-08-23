Fox settles trademark suit, will continue to use USFL names and logos

Getty Images

Fox can continue to use the names and logos of the original USFL franchises after settling a trademark lawsuit with some of the owners of intellectual property from the 1980s league.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reports that the plaintiffs’ attorneys said the settlement will “help Fox carry the torch going forward.”

The new USFL, which completed its first season in July and is planning a second season next spring, uses original team names, uniform designs and logos from the 1980s league that featured Hall of Famers like Reggie White, Steve Young and Jim Kelly. Fox had argued that it was always using those trademarks legally and legitimately, and that the original USFL owners had abandoned any rights to the trademarks. But USFL owners said otherwise, and a judge said the owners were likely to prevail if it had gone to trial.

Although the USFL didn’t gain a lot of traction with football fans this year, Fox says it is going forward with a second season next year. The XFL will also relaunch next year, meaning football fans will have two minor leagues to choose from in the spring and summer of 2023.