Giants place Darrian Beavers, Ricky Seals-Jones, Andre Miller on injured reserve

The Giants made no cuts Tuesday but still reached the 80-player roster limit. The team placed three players on injured reserve and two on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Rookie inside linebacker Darrian Beavers and tight ends Ricky Seals-Jones and Andre Miller landed on injured reserve. Offensive linemen Nick Gates and Matt Peart will begin the season on PUP, forcing them to miss a minimum of four games.

Beavers, the Giants’ sixth-round selection this spring, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in Sunday night’s preseason game against the Bengals. He is the second member of the 2022 draft class to go on IR with a torn ACL, joining offensive lineman Marcus McKethan, a fifth-round choice, on the season-ending list.

Seals-Jones, a six-year veteran signed by the Giants on March 17, has a toe injury.

Miller, who is converting to tight end after playing receiver at the University of Maine, injured a forearm in a training camp practice.

The Giants have Daniel Bellinger, Chris Myarick, Jordan Akins and rookie Austin Allen left on their roster at tight end.

Gates and Peart are working their way back from season-ending injuries from last season. Gates fractured his lower left leg at Washington on Sept. 16, and Peart tore an ACL at Philadelphia on Dec. 26.