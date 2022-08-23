Gus Edwards will stay on PUP list into the regular season

Getty Images

Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill have each returned to action for the Ravens after season-ending injuries in 2021, but Gus Edwards needs a little more time.

The Ravens announced that Edwards has been placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday. He will not be eligible to play in the first four games of the season as a result of the move.

Edwards tore his ACL last summer and will be eligible to return against the Bengals in Week 5.

The Ravens also officially announced the signing of wide receiver Demarcus Robinson on Tuesday. Wide receivers Jaylon Moore, Bailey Gaither and Slade Bolden were waived along with linebacker Diego Fagot and tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith to leave the team with 80 players on the active roster.