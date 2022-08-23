Jaguars have no kickers after cutting Ryan Santoso Tuesday

Getty Images

The Jaguars have not found their kicker for the 2022 season.

The team announced that they have waived Ryan Santoso on Tuesday. Santoso was the only kicker on the active roster in Jacksonville, so they will be in the market for someone else to fill the role in the coming days.

Santoso was 3-of-6 on field goals in three preseason appearances this summer. Elliott Fry also kicked for the Jags in the preseason, but he was cut earlier this month.

The Jaguars signed quarterback Jake Luton in a corresponding move. Luton was a 2020 sixth-round pick by the Jags and he was one of last week’s cuts to get to 85 players. The Jaguars dropped to Tuesday’s 80-man limit on Monday, so they don’t need to make any more deletions from the roster until next week’s cut to 53 players.