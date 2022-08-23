Jason Verrett goes on 49ers PUP list to start regular season

Posted by Josh Alper on August 23, 2022, 1:41 PM EDT
San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions
Cornerback Jason Verrett won’t be available for the first four games of the 49ers season.

49ers General Manager John Lynch said on Tuesday that Verrett will move from the preseason physically unable to perform list to the regular season version of it as part of the moves the 49ers make to get to 80 players. Defensive tackle Kalia Davis will make the same move, although he’ll do it on the non-football injury list.

Verrett tore his ACL in the first week of the 2021 season. It’s the latest in a line of serious injuries for Verrett, who also tore his ACL and Achilles while playing for the Chargers earlier in his career.

Davis signed with the 49ers after going undrafted earlier this year.

3 responses to “Jason Verrett goes on 49ers PUP list to start regular season

  1. This guy is still trying to play? I give him credit, but darn, hang it up already.

    SF is really up the creek.

  2. I’ll tell you something. Having rehabed both achilles and ACL injuries myself, what this man is doing is nothing short of miraculous! One of the most under-reported, yet highly inspirational stories in the NFL THIS SEASON. That of course is somewhat contingent upon his return to and success on the field. Regardless of the outcome, one can only wish to love their job as much as this gentleman must truly love the game of football. Good luck Jason!!!

  3. He was excellent two years ago and he’s cheap. Why the hell not keep trying?

