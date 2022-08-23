Jason Verrett goes on 49ers PUP list to start regular season

Getty Images

Cornerback Jason Verrett won’t be available for the first four games of the 49ers season.

49ers General Manager John Lynch said on Tuesday that Verrett will move from the preseason physically unable to perform list to the regular season version of it as part of the moves the 49ers make to get to 80 players. Defensive tackle Kalia Davis will make the same move, although he’ll do it on the non-football injury list.

Verrett tore his ACL in the first week of the 2021 season. It’s the latest in a line of serious injuries for Verrett, who also tore his ACL and Achilles while playing for the Chargers earlier in his career.

Davis signed with the 49ers after going undrafted earlier this year.