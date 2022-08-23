Jets to waive Eddy Pineiro, hold onto Greg Zuerlein

Getty Images

Kicker Eddy Pineiro did a good job for the Jets in the final weeks of the 2021 season, but that didn’t stop the team from bringing in veteran Greg Zuerlein this offseason.

It also didn’t stop the Jets from choosing to move on without Pineiro. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jets are waiving Pineiro as they move to Tuesday’s 80-man roster limit.

Pineiro was 8-of-8 on field goals and 9-of-10 on extra points in five games last season. Neither he nor Zuerlein missed a kick in the team’s first two preseason games, so their work on the practice field was likely the deciding factor.

Pineiro was also the Bears kicker for the 2019 season and he could catch on elsewhere as teams work to set their 53-man roster by August 30.