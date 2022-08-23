Jets waive Elijah Riley, three others

Getty Images

The Jets have confirmed that they cut kicker Eddy Pineiro while slashing their roster to 80 players on Tuesday and they also announced the four other players who will be joining him on the waiver wire.

Offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch, safety Elijah Riley, offensive lineman Isaiah Williams, and linebacker Kai Nacua are the other players who have been dropped from the roster in the summer’s second round of cuts.

Riley started the final seven games for the Jets last season. Williams and Nacua also played for the Jets in 2021 while Benenoch has spent time with a number of teams.

The moves brought the Jets to 80 players ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to reach that number.