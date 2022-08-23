Myles Garrett: No added urgency facing Baker Mayfield, but I’d enjoy a couple sacks

Posted by Josh Alper on August 23, 2022, 12:48 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals
Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield said on Monday that there will be some extra juice in Week One because he is facing the Browns in his first game with his new team, but one of his former teammates said on Tuesday that the feeling isn’t mutual.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett went first overall the year before Cleveland took Mayfield in the same spot and the hope was that the two players would usher in a new era of success in Cleveland. They got to the playoffs once and won a game in four seasons, which wasn’t enough for the Browns to pull the plug on the partnership and replace Mayfield by trading for Deshaun Watson.

Garrett said that history doesn’t add anything to his motivation for Week 1, although he admitted he would like to reunite with Mayfield at the end of a couple of plays during the game.

“He’s my former teammate, but there’s no rivalry there between me and him and there’s no rivalry there between the Panthers and the Browns,” Garrett said, via Cleveland.com. “Yes, he was here but it doesn’t mean I have an added sense of urgency to get to him. I want to play my best and whatever’s in the cards that’s what’s in it for me. If I can help my team win, if I can put them in the best position to win, I’m gonna do that. If I can get a couple sacks along the way, I’d kind of enjoy that too.”

With the Browns missing Watson for 11 games, the Browns will take the kind of urgency that leads to multiple sacks from Garrett every week. If they should help ensure that Mayfield doesn’t get his first Panthers win against them, they’ll be even happier.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Myles Garrett: No added urgency facing Baker Mayfield, but I’d enjoy a couple sacks

  1. Myles Garrett has and needs only one gear. That gear is always set to the highest level of “urgency”. That’s why he’ll be dawning that yellow jacket one day.

  3. Myles Garrett is showing why he is the best player / man in the nfl. It would be easy for him to say there’s extra motivation to sack Baker. After all, Myles was close to obj, and Baker is a big part of why he was kicked off the team. Wish more players were as mature as Myles.

  4. Meanwhile, Mayfield goes from being protected by one the the NFL’s best offensive lines to one of the worst. MG should have a field day. The pressure is squarely on Matt Rhule to protect his QB.

  6. Zero reason for anyone in Cleveland to be upset at Mayfield. All he did was take them to the divisional round of the playoffs and scored their first playoff win in 30 years. Before and after that, the team has been poorly run and coached. Not much of a platform for future success.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.