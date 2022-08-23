Packers release receiver Danny Davis

Posted by Mike Florio on August 23, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 05 Green Bay Packers Training Camp
Getty Images

The Packers’ young receivers have been challenged to step up. One has been asked to step off.

The team announced that Danny Davis was released on Tuesday, as part of the move to 80 players.

Davis arrived as an undrafted free agent from Wisconsin.

Despite the departure of Devante Adams to the Raiders, the Packers have plenty of receivers on the roster. With Davis gone, they still have 10. They’ve never had more than six on the 53-man roster under coach Matt LaFleur.

The roster currently includes Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Amari Rodgers, Samori Toure, Juwann Winfree, Travis Fulgham, and Ishmael Hyman.

5 responses to “Packers release receiver Danny Davis

  2. Danny Davis looked good in the preseason and in training camp. He belongs in the NFL. Hope he gets picked up. No doubt he can help a team, like, maybe, the Bears.

  4. Danny Davis was a fun signing for this team, and quite honestly, did some nice things in camp.
    But he didn’t have a prayer in Hell of making this team.

    They’ll be able to stash him on their practice squad if management feels there’s some long range development.
    Moving on.

  5. The roster currently includes Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Amari Rodgers, Samori Toure, Juwann Winfree, Travis Fulgham, and Ishmael Hyman.
    😂🤣

