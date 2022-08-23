Packers trading Cole Van Lanen to Jaguars

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 23, 2022, 12:43 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 02 Jaguars at Patriots
Getty Images

The Jaguars are adding some offensive line depth to their roster.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Jacksonville is acquiring Cole Van Lanen from Green Bay for an undisclosed draft pick.

Van Lanen, a Green Bay native, was a Packers sixth-round pick in 2021. While on the practice squad last season, he appeared in one game and plays one offensive snap for Green Bay.

As a corresponding move, Jacksonville is releasing offensive lineman Wes Martin, according to multiple reports.

With teams needing to be down to 80 players by 4 p.m. ET, the Jaguars have been doing some roster churning. They’ve brought back quarterback Jake Luton and claimed kicker James McCourt off waivers from the Chargers.

 

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.