Packers trading Cole Van Lanen to Jaguars

The Jaguars are adding some offensive line depth to their roster.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Jacksonville is acquiring Cole Van Lanen from Green Bay for an undisclosed draft pick.

Van Lanen, a Green Bay native, was a Packers sixth-round pick in 2021. While on the practice squad last season, he appeared in one game and plays one offensive snap for Green Bay.

As a corresponding move, Jacksonville is releasing offensive lineman Wes Martin, according to multiple reports.

With teams needing to be down to 80 players by 4 p.m. ET, the Jaguars have been doing some roster churning. They’ve brought back quarterback Jake Luton and claimed kicker James McCourt off waivers from the Chargers.